Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.49.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

