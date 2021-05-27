Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. 2,367,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,046. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

