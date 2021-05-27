Agora (NASDAQ:API) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ:API traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 73,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,527. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.66.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agora by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,502 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

