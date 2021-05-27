Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGFY. Roth Capital began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

AGFY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 11.17. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

