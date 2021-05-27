Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASEKY stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

