Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. 217,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,590. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $8,679,809. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.