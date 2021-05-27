Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 22,905 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

