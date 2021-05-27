Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

