Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.06 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

