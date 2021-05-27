Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

