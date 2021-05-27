Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,904 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $218.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

