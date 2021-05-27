Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

