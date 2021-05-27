Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14. 17,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 107,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.