Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14. 17,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 107,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.
Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALAC)
Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.