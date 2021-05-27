Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Cap of $9.47 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00395906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00176003 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00266238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

