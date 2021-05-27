Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.