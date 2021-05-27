Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.
AQN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
