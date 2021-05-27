Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $213.44. The stock had a trading volume of 183,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,518. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average of $244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

