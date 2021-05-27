Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

