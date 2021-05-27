Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $213.15. 80,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

