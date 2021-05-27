Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of Align Technology worth $3,121,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $596.69 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

