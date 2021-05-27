Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $474,000.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

