Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 212.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VUG opened at $270.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.42 and its 200 day moving average is $257.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

