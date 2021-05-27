Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.37 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $40,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

