Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $46.84 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.69% of Change Healthcare worth $46,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

