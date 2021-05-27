Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,926 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Yum! Brands worth $44,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,080,000 after buying an additional 310,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

