Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,157,305 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,157,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.