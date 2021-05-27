Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 245,040 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.39% of LivaNova worth $50,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.