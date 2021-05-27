Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $58.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

