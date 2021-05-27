Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,580,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

