Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 3,181,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,734. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1,870.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 415,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Ally Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ally Financial by 256.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

