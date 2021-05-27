Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s share price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

