Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Raised to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON AFM opened at GBX 364.12 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.32. The company has a market capitalization of £387.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 378 ($4.94).

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May acquired 12,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

