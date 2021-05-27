Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,380.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,996.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

