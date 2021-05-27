AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 229,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

