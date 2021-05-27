AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for 8.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,033 shares of company stock valued at $21,663,207 in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,459. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

