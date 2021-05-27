AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,000 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. 133,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

