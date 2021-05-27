Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,725 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 34,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

