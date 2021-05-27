Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 417.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $601.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

