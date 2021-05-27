Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stratasys worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

