Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 602,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.