Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,771 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $385.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

