Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,962 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

