Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

APELY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.50. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.