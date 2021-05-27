ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,418.2% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF remained flat at $$8.28 during trading hours on Thursday. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPBLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

