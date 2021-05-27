Altice USA’s (ATUS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

