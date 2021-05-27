Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,166.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,164.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.16 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
