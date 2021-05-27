Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,411,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,265.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,316.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3,206.82. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

