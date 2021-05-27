AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31), Briefing.com reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $37.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $537.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,503. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.91. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.