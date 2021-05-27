American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 361.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 520,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,984 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000.

Shares of TAXF opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

