American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

