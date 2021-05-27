American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

